Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $919.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.28%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $63.72 and a 12 month high of $84.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

