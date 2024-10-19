Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,372,000 after buying an additional 842,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,576,000 after purchasing an additional 708,260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 678,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,372,000 after purchasing an additional 452,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $11,797,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

