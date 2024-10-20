14,541 Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in First Advantage by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.
First Advantage Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
