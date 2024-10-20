14,541 Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in First Advantage by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FA

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.