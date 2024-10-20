15,140 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $2,108,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $182,983.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $2,108,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

