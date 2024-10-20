1,561 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
VOOV opened at $194.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $194.23.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
