1,561 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV opened at $194.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $194.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.