1,620 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $134.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average is $124.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

