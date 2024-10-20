17,515 Shares in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

