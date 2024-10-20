21,280 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of CWK opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 335.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

