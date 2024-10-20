23,682 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $12.74 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.