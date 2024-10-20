270 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,358,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,475,000 after acquiring an additional 160,521 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,404,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

COKE opened at $1,287.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $621.18 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,298.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,101.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

