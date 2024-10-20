3,395 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $85,436,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after acquiring an additional 795,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after purchasing an additional 345,189 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 595.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 318,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,884,000 after purchasing an additional 272,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. Edison International has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

