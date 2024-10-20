4,099 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,691.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.