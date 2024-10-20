539 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,862.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 69.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,197 shares of company stock worth $21,326,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $402.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

