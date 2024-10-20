675 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

