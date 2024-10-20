7,348 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $779,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 64.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Stock Up 1.1 %

YUMC opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.