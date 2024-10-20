7,396 Shares in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,027,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 995,935 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWP opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.