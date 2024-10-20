90,692 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,221,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 389,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 72,477 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.0546 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

