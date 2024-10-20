908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Leerink Partners

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

908 Devices Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.97. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 72.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 668,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

