908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Leerink Partners

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Leerink Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
908 Devices Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.97. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 72.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
908 Devices Company Profile
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 908 Devices
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.