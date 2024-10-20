9,250 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.2 %

ALKS stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.