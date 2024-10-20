9,250 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.
Alkermes Stock Down 0.2 %
ALKS stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alkermes Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
