Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $195.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $121.70 and a 12-month high of $198.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

