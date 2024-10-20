Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,639 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 6.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

