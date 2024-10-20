Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 802 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Exelon by 28.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 150,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 33,121 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

