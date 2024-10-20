Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 21.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,783 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 86,311 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

