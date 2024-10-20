Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

