Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $839.27 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $861.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $760.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.75.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

