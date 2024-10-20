Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE IT opened at $531.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $535.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

