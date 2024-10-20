Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.73. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.