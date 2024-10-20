Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toll Brothers Price Performance
NYSE TOL opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.73. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $160.12.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers
In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.
Toll Brothers Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
