Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $352,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RCL opened at $199.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

