Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

MPC stock opened at $158.30 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $140.98 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average is $175.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

