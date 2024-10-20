Alain Bellemare Sells 19,490 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

