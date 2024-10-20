Alliance Global Partners Raises Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target to $2.20

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.70 to $2.20 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 9.7 %

NYSE:ASM opened at $1.36 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $183.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

