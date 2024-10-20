AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64,583 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $29.81 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

