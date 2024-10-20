AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

