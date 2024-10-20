AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 564,729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 968,331 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

HBAN stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.91.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

