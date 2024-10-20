AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 21.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Shell by 11.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 2,843.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.