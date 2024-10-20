AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

