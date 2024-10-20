AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

CorMedix Stock Performance

CorMedix stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.