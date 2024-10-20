AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 106.4% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.61.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.