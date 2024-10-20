AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

