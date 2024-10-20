AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter worth $1,473,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 76,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter worth $268,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0419 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

