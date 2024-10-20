AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.13 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

