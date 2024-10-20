AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,610,000 after purchasing an additional 175,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,901,000 after purchasing an additional 300,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,381.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $562,705. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.9 %

LC opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

