Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.86 and last traded at $49.39. Approximately 1,923,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,935,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $556,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

