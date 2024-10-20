Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Shares of AMRC opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

