América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) PT Lowered to $17.30 at Scotiabank

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $17.80 to $17.30 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 17.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 233.8% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 36,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

