American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 411,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

