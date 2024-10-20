American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

