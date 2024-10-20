Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target at $97.22

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

In other news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $185,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,278.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,759.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $185,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,278.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ASGN by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 1,851.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

