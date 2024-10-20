Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AR. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE AR opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,932,000 after purchasing an additional 372,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after buying an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Antero Resources by 269.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,395 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,061,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,541,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 381,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

