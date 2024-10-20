Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AON by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $151,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

AON stock opened at $357.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $363.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.21.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

